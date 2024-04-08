Daniel Christopher Broadmore, 36, gave the girl a WKD alcoholic drink before using her as he committed four sexual offences in a North Yorkshire seaside resort, said Jeremy Hill-Baker, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

She didn’t tell anyone what had happened to her for several years and then had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence because he denied the charges.

Before the trial, she told police she was having nightmares about Broadmore's actions before the trial and found it difficult to trust people, especially men.

Police Staff Investigator Paul Thompson, from Scarborough CID, said: “The victim has grown up traumatised due to the disturbing level of abuse committed by Broadmore. She has suffered a great deal of anguish and anxiety for almost 10 years.

“It has taken a lot of courage from this brave young woman to come forward and relive the trauma of the incidents.

“Firstly, by telling her family, then the police. And finally, telling a jury in court.

“Seeing Broadmore being convicted and handed a custodial sentence will hopefully provide a measure of closure and comfort, especially knowing her experience could encourage other victims of non-recent abuse to make a report and seek support.”

Broadmore, of Somerdale Walk, Bramley, Leeds, denied inciting the child to a sexual act, indecently exposing himself in her presence, sexually assaulting her and engaging in a sexual act in her presence.

He was jailed for five and a half years, put on the sex offenders’ register for life and barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.

He was also made subject to a restraining order to protect the child and a sexual harm prevention order, both for 10 years.

Judge Simon Hickey said there was a “significant” difference in the ages of Broadmore and the girl.

At one point, Broadmore told the girl he wanted to apologise to her. But then he continued the sexual offences.

For Broadmore, Timothy Jacobs handed in references from the defendant’s family, friends and work colleagues.

“They speak of a man who is polite, who is professional in his dealings with others who cares and who tries to do his best for his family,” he said.

Though Broadmore had previous convictions, none were for sexual matters, and there were no allegations he had behaved inappropriately towards children since the incident with the girl several years ago.