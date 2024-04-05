"BETTER late than never!"

Those were the words of York war veteran John Avery as he was about to receive his Home Defence Medal with a citation from the Cabinet Office noting the medal is awarded for bravery on the Home Front.

The 97-year-old who lives in the Leeman Road area of York was at York's historic Guildhall surrounded by his family to receive his medal from city Labour MP Rachael Maskell.

John Avery being presented with his medal by Rachael Maskell and his son, Trevor, holding the citation (Image: Haydn Lewis)

John, known to his friends as Jack, was born in Newcastle Upon Tyne and has lived in York for the past 75 years. He service as a Civil Defence Messenger in Newcastle included many duties.

John signed up to join the Royal Navy at 19 but was conscripted as a Bevin Boy to go and work in the coal mines instead.

John Avery in 1946 (Image: Supplied)

His son, Trevor 64, said his dad, whose own father fought in both World Wars, appealed the decision, but to no avail.

The Bevin Boys finally received official recognition recently but have never received a medal despite the being a conscripted service.

Trevor said it wasn't until recently that the family realised that his dad could get a medal and that Rachael was instrumental in ensuring his dad got it.

John Avery's Defence Medal (Image: Supplied)

John said: "This makes up for what I didn't get as a Bevin Boy.

"It means a lot. It is something that I can wear when I go to the parades and it's something I can pass on to my son and grandson.

"I didn't even know there was a medal and when I found out I certainly didn't expect this today - I thought it would come through the post!

"I remember the Newcastle Blitz and taking crates of drink to the fire fighters. We climbed over the hoses and debris while they fought the fires to make sure they got bottles of drink. We didn't think of the danger, we just knew the fire fighters needed drinks to keep going."

"I carried on in the Civil Defence Messenger Service all the way through my Bevin Boy time," said John.

"The pits were very dangerous and I had a near fatal accident when some tubs of coal derailed and I ended underneath them in the smallest gap. How I escaped being killed I'll never know."

"This medal is not just for me but for all those who served on the Home Front and were never recognised."

After the war John moved to York for work in about 1950 and he worked for Rowntree’s for more than 35 years.

He married his wife, Brenda, who was from York and died ten years ago and the couple had a daughter, Angela, 67, who also lives in the Leeman Road area and Trevor who lives in Sedbergh. Today he is a grandfather and great grandad.

John Avery chatting with Rachael Maskell (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Rachael said: ""I was delighted to be able to present John with his medal today for his service to our Country during the Second World War. With Mr Avery being one of the last few veterans in the UK, it was a memorable day for him and his family and it was lovely to hear his stories and hear of his time in the Navy, as a Bevin Boy down the pits and how the world has changed in his 97 years."

John Avery with Rachael Maskell and surrounded by his family at The Guildhall (Image: Haydn Lewis)