AN urgent search is underway for a missing teenager from North Yorkshire.

Kian, 17, is from the Selby area - but was last seen at 3pm yesterday (April 4) in Middlesbrough.

North Yorkshire Police said he has links to Thirsk, Northallerton and the Durham area.

 

 

A spokesperson said: "He is described as mixed race, 6ft tall, of medium build and dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, bubble jacket, dark trousers and trainers."

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away, on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number 12240058860.