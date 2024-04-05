The closure and administration of SH Structures Limited in Sherburn-in-Elmet follows the company announcing a notice of intention to file for administration last month.

Insolvency and corporate recovery company Begbies Traynor were appointed as administrators “to protect the company whilst options are explored and a buyer sought for the business.”

However, on Thursday April 4, Begbies Traynor were confirmed as joint administrators, leading to the business to cease trading.

A statement said: "Based in Sherburn-in-Elmet, the business designed, manufactured and installed complex steel structures. It was established over 30 years ago and employed approximately 70 staff."

"SH Structures suffered from losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed.

"Despite the multi-award winning company's strong reputation, it has not proved possible to find a purchaser for the business. SH Structures will cease trading with the loss of all jobs.

"Begbies Traynor is managing an orderly wind down of the business and seeking the best return for creditors. Anyone interested in the company’s assets should contact Begbies Traynor at Leeds@btguk.com.

In 2013, the company completed the 100-feet high 300 tonne horse head sculptures, The Kelpies, which are located in Falkirk, Scotland.

The £5 million cultural landmark, which took five years to build, paid homage to the working horses of Scotland.

More recently, the company hosted a visit from the recently-elected Selby & Ainsty MP Keir Mather, which included the company and steel industry figures raising a range of concerns affecting the sector.