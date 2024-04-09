National Highways has advised drivers to plan ahead of a series of overnight closures between junctions 46 and 48, near Wetherby and Boroughbridge.

Works will start with repainting steel beams on the Moor Lane Bridge, which takes the A168 over the A1(M) near Walshford.

The overnight closures will begin on April 29, on the northbound side between junctions 46 and 48 for up to three weeks. National Highways added that during these nights, the southbound carriageway will remain open.

From May 18, work will begin on the southbound side, with overnight closures on the A1(M) between junctions 48 and 46 for a further three weeks. The northbound side will stay open during this time.

National Highways added: "The closures will be in place each night, Monday to Friday, and every other weekend, between 8pm and 6am. The A1(M) will remain open during the day, and no road closures will take place over the May bank holiday weekends.

"All work is subject to weather conditions and may be rescheduled if poor weather prevents it going ahead."

Drivers are advised to follow the fully signed diversion – and not rely on their satnavs. The northbound diversion will be via B1224 and A168, with the route reversed for the southbound work.