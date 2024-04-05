Stewart Lorimer is Area General Manager at Hilton Worldwide. Based at Hilton York, Stewart oversees a portfolio of six hotels across the UK.

Lionel Chatard is Director & General Manager at Middlethorpe Hotel and Spa on the outskirts of the city and will celebrate 20 years in post this year.

Rebecca Layton is co-owner of Galtres Lodge Hotel and Forest restaurant in York, as well as The Old Deanery in Ripon. Rebecca is also a York BID board director, and Chair of Indie York

Existing Chair and General Manager at Middletons Hotel, Adam Wardale, was unanimously voted to remain in post and along with the new executive committee, will lead the organisation for the next two years.

Over the last two years, the association says it has gone from strength to strength as a collective and influential voice of hospitality in York, bringing in new members, building stronger local partnerships and working together to positively impact hospitality in and around the city.

Looking ahead, HAY’s plans include a project to encourage students to consider hospitality as a career and a campaign to recognise the outstanding individuals working across the sector in York. As well as some fundraising activities that will see members take part in physical challenges to raise funds for local charities.

Adam welcomed the new appointments: “On behalf of all our members, I’d like to acknowledge and extend thanks to the outgoing executive members for their hard work and commitment over the last 2 years. I’m incredibly proud to be re-elected as Chair of HAY, Stewart, Lionel and Rebecca are a fantastic addition to the executive team and I’m confident that with their expertise and support, we will continue to accelerate the work of the association. Hospitality has been through a lot in recent years, working together through challenging times and creating positive opportunities for the future is what HAY is all about, and there is much more to be done.”