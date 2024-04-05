Luke Willetts died aged 33 on Sunday, November 19.

His body was found in flood water near Alne Road in Tollerton.

Coroner Jonathan Leach concluded today (Friday, April 5) that his death was drug-related.

A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death for Mr Willetts was cocaine toxicity.

Mr Leach told the hearing at Northallerton Coroners' Court that Mr Willetts died before entering the water.

Drowning was given as the secondary cause of death when the inquest opened in January.

But Mr Leach said the consultant pathologist who carried out the post-mortem later agreed there was “nothing to indicate” that Mr Willetts drowned, so the secondary cause was removed.

There was no water found in Mr Willetts lungs or internal organs, the hearing was told.

Mr Willetts lived at the Black Horse pub in Tollerton with his partner and two children.

His partner ran the pub and they moved there after previously living in Clifton, York.

He worked as a pig farmer before he died.

As The Press reported at the time, Mr Willetts was reported missing after last being seen leaving his home in Tollerton on Monday, October 23.

Police believe he left his home on foot and walked off in the direction of Alne at about 4.30pm on Monday, October 23.

Specialist police searches were carried out in the area covering fields, woodland and water courses.

A police helicopter was also called in to help with the search, along with officers from British Transport Police.

North Yorkshire Police cancelled the appeal after a body was found that they believed to be that of Mr Willetts on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

“Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we ask their privacy is respected,” a force spokesperson said at the time.

Dog walker finds body and phones police

A friend of Mr Willetts found his body while out walking with his dog, the inquest heard.

The friend and his wife had previously been part of the search for Mr Willetts and helped install signs to say he was missing.

On the morning of November 19 the friend was looking through his binoculars and saw an object he could not make out in the distance.

As he got closer he realised it was a body.

And when metres away he could see it was a man wearing clothes similar to those that Mr Willetts was last seen in.

He phoned the police. Officers and an ambulance later attended.

A police officer who arrived on the scene said it was clear that Mr Willetts was dead, the inquest heard.

The ambulance service confirmed the death at 10.31am.