Ryedale Learning Trust, which includes Norton College and Ryedale School, joined the Areté Learning Trust on April 1.

The new Trust comprises five secondary schools Northallerton, Richmond and Stokesley,as well as Norton and Ryedale, along with Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside, Sinnington and Mill Hill primary schools.

It will be led by Mark McCandless as Chief Executive Officer, formerly CEO of Ryedale Learning Trust.

Mr McCandless, said: ‘I am delighted and privileged to be taking up the role of CEO in the newly merged Areté Learning Trust. This merging of two strong and similar Trusts will allow us to establish an even stronger Trust, with greater autonomy to set direction and deliver the outcomes that are important to all of us. Our focus now is to be the best, not the biggest, locality-based Trust in the North of England."

Catherine Brooker, Chair of the Areté Learning Trust, said: "In exploring the benefits to a potential collaboration, the boards of both Trusts identified close alignment in terms of vision and values and the communities their organisations serve – market towns and the rural community. Additionally, both Trusts are close geographically, and all schools within both Trusts are rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

"This merger fulfils the strategic plan of both Trust boards, not only in the context of national policy to build larger, more viable and sustainable Trusts but, more importantly, the creation of a stronger Trust, with greater autonomy to set direction and support the delivery of high-quality and inclusive educational provision.

"Our new Trust has received a significant boost through successful applications to secure £3 million worth of capital funding for our schools in the latest round of Condition Improvement Fund bidding. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on the quality of the learning environment for our learners and staff."

Catherine Brooker, Chair of the Areté Learning Trust, said: "I have worked closely with Mark McCandless, who will be our new CEO, which has confirmed my confidence that in him, we will have a strong leader who is clearly totally committed to further developing Areté Learning Trust, who shares our commitment to inclusive and high-quality education and who will work with the Heads, staff and communities, in the interest of Trust-wide sustained school improvement. Members of the Ryedale Trust Board will also be joining our trustees, bringing with them diverse skills and experience."

David Dangerfield, Chair of the Ryedale Learning Trust, said: "This coming together of two strong Trusts will increase our school improvement capacity, enable greater collaboration and partnership working, support the delivery of high-quality and inclusive educational provision, and maximise resources, all of which will benefit every young person and member of staff in our schools.."