Amber lives in Stillington near York and attended Easingwold Secondary School before starting out in personnel and training and then moving into property as a sales progressor with Hunters Estate Agents in 2019.

She then took up a role as a legal secretary with Cowling Swift & Kitchen in York. As her career progressed, Amber moved into a fee earning role as a conveyancer, dealing with a variety of matters including sales and purchases, transfer of equity and remortgages as well as a mixture of freehold and leasehold sale and purchases.

At Rollits, Amber is working with property colleagues across the firm’s client base dealing primarily with residential sales and purchases as well as providing support to the wider property team.

Amber said: “I am delighted to be continuing my legal career at Rollits. I’m excited about the opportunity to develop my expertise in conveyancing and be part of a growing residential property team.”

Partner and Head of Property Neil Franklin said: “We are delighted to welcome Amber to the Property department and I look forward to helping her progress as she continues to develop in her new role.”