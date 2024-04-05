Brew York reports that ticket sales to its annual birthday bash are starting to sell out.

The event is at main state-of-the-art brewery and taproom in Handley Park, Osbaldwick, on Friday and Saturday April 19 and 20.

To mark the eighth birthday of the brewery founded by Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, Brew York has also invited eight leading breweries to pour alongside them.

The breweries are: Amundsen (Oslo), Elusive Brewing (Wokingham), Fierce Beer (Aberdeen), Fyne Ales Brewery (Cairndow), Lakes Brew Co (Kendal), Siren Craft Brew (Wokingham), UnBarred Brewery (Brighton), and Thornbridge Brewery (Bakewell).

Over a hundred beers will be pouring across the weekend, with talks and tastings from various breweries, plus street food venders, entertainment, family-friendly games and activities for children.

A brewery spokesperson said: “Ticket sales are stronger than last year - the Saturday afternoon session sold out in January and Saturday evening is very close!

“We are expecting 1800-2000 people on site over the two days... a good few hundred more than in 2023... and we've just had to ask our breweries to bring extra beer! It's going to be a great year!”

For full details and tickets please see www.brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash