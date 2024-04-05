A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman suffered injuries which have left her in a critical condition in hospital.
Humberside Police said officers were called to Boothferry Road in Goole, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, shortly after 5.25pm on Wednesday, April 3.
A police spokesperson said the force had received reports that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman with what was believed to be an axe.
Humberside Police said earlier this week that the report sparked a large scale response in the Goole area, which involved officers from the National Police Air Service.
The spokesperson added: "Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be potentially life-threatening, where she currently remains in a critical condition."
- Anthony McDonald, 56, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, Doncaster, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court this morning (Friday, April 5) where he was remanded into custody.
