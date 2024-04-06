The host of the classic Saturday night radio show will be bringing it to life with dancers, mastermixes of timeless hits, and special guest appearances, at Scarborough Spa, on May 10.

Past editions of the show have featured celebrated artists such as Altered Images’ Clare Grogan, Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, T'pau’s Carol Decker, Five Stars’ Deneice Pearson, Jaki Graham, and Then Jericho’s Mark Shaw.

Read next:

Landmark York building conservation project being carried out by local firms

Award-winning York theatre company stages musical celebrating sixtieth anniversary

Impact of theatre on York industrialists’ factory and village life revealed

Gary said: “I've been so overwhelmed by the response and reaction to our initial BBC Radio 2 Sounds of the 80s Live Tour shows.

“It's been so much fun hosting them along with 'Gary's Gang' our amazing dancers, my incredible producer Johnny Kalifornia and some fabulous live guests.

“Having received numerous requests for us to bring the show to more venues in the UK I'm delighted that we have a whole bunch of new dates for next year and look forward to partying with you 80s style.”

Organisers have said everyone is encouraged to don their favourite 80s outfits, send in live shout outs, and groove away to the classic anthems all night long.

The celebration will showcase iconic 80s hits by artists such as Wham!, Prince, Whitney Houston and Madonna and was recently performed to thousands at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester.

Gary Davies was said to have reached the pinnacle of his career during the 80s, as a presenter on Radio One as well as being a fixture on Top of the Pops across the decade.

For tickets, visit https://www.soundsofthe80slive.co.uk/