POLICE in York have issued CCTV of two men that we would like to speak to following a theft at a city institution.
North Yorkshire Police say the images are of two men they want to speak to following the theft of a bike at the University of York.
It happened between 12noon and 6.20pm on Monday, February 26 at the electronics department at the university in Heslington.
A police spokesman said: "A black bike which has a white font on the frame reading "Planet X" was stolen when the owner was away.
"Please contact us if you recognise the men in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email Jamie.Kennerley@Northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jamie Kennerley, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240035399 when passing on information.
