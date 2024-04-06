Peter Taylor, founder of Nidhoggr Mead Co, went into the Den on Thursday (April 4). On the show, he asked for an £80,000 investment in exchange for a five per cent stake in his company.

Peter entered the Den following a re-enacted Viking battle, and introduced himself and Nidhoggr Mead Co the the Dragons.

Despite receiving positive reactions after the Dragons tasted the honey-based drink, challenges such as investment strategy and the company's heavy Norse branding led the Dragons to subsequently opt out of the proposed investment.

However, speaking to The Press, Peter explained he wasn't deterred by the experience.

Nidhoggr Mead Co is the countries leading Meadery (Image: Supplied)

"It was a really good experience. At the time I was obviously a bit downhearted but it has spurred me on," he said.

As a Viking re-enactor himself, Peter explained the role that York has had in the creation of Nidhoggr Mead.

He explained: "We were doing a live show at Murton Park, the Jorvik Centre were there and they tried some of my homemade mead, and asked me if I was selling it.

"I told my then fiancée (now wife) it would be a small side project - I ended up selling the dining room table and we had honey in the bathtub, it was everywhere.

"Because of my ADHD I went crazy for it."

After starting the business out of his home in Acomb - and then moving to a small commercial space in Skelton - Nidhoggr has since expanded to a 4,000 square foot facility in Pocklington, with plans to grow even further.

The growth at Nidhoggr appears to have been constant since filming his appearance on BBC One.

Peter said: "Since appearing on the Den, Nidhoggr Mead Co has secured listings in Morrisons, started exporting to the US, become Warhammer’s official mead, and has more than doubled sales with the business now worth £3 million.

"The Vikings certainly won this battle, and I’ve bought myself five new swords!"

Stafford-born Peter said he moved to York because of his wife, a fellow Viking actor who came to the city as a student.

"I actually met my wife at the battle of Stamford Bridge, I killed her dad on the battlefield," he said.

"She had already fallen in love with the city, and I fell in love with it too."

In response to the Dragons' rejection, Peter had one simple message to prospective drinkers of Nidhoggr Mead: "Try some, it will change your life."