DRIVERS are being reminded that a level crossing in York is set to close across two nights while rail engineers carry out track maintenance work.
The level crossing at York Road, Haxby, will be closed from 11.35pm on April 9 until 6am the following day and again on April 10 over the same period of time for railway maintenance works.
Road closed signs will be in place and an alternative route will be signposted for diverted vehicles via Haxby Road, York Road, The Village, Mill Lane, Wigginton Road and the ring road.
