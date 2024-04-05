York’s Bar Convent will see restoration or renewal of many of the building’s original features over a programme of works which is expected to take around six months.

Bar Convent (Image: Newsquest)

James Foster, chief operations officer at the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre said: “We work continuously to keep the buildings in good condition but given their age, every few years it is inevitable that more substantial conservation work needs to be undertaken.

“This latest project is our first major programme since 2015, giving us the chance to renew some significant exterior features of the building with the help of local construction professionals who know the city and the Bar Convent’s heritage extremely well.”

The restoration and refurbishment project will involve the repair and redecoration of more than 280 windows, the re-roofing of 19-21 Blossom Street by using Welsh slate and improving the thermal insulation, and a host of minor repairs to the building’s brickwork and stonework.

The historical significance of the Bar Convent is reflected in parts of the building being Grade I listed, and others Grade II, which means all the building work must be conducted within strict guidelines.

'This project comes with a great level of responsibility to safeguard the future of the building'





Famed for being Britain’s oldest living convent and the country’s second ever school for girls, the Bar Convent is one of the city’s best known buildings, located on the corner of Nunnery Lane and Blossom Street near Micklegate Bar.

The Bar Convent said it wanted to ensure local companies had the opportunity to get involved in the project to ensure they could contribute to the longevity of the prominent building.

York-based CG Building & Restoration Ltd have been tasked with completing the sensitive conservation work, working closely with local project managers Gate & Bar.

Vernon Carter, managing director of CG Building & Restoration Ltd added: “We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work on such a high-profile historic building in York.

“The work required suits our expertise perfectly, and we look forward to making our contribution to the long-term future of a building that is not only locally significant, but internationally.”

Nathan Hughes, director of Gate & Bar said “This project comes with a great level of responsibility to safeguard the future of the building.

"Our team are now familiar faces at the Bar Convent given the significant time spent there to understand the complexities of both the conservation and current use of the site.

“We are delighted to have appointed CG Building & Restoration as main contractor to work with ourselves and the client to work towards such a meaningful goal.”