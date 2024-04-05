A MAIN road through York is set to close for roadworks to be carried out.
Piccadilly in York city centre will close to traffic close to the junction with Pavement from 6am on Sunday, April 14 and ending at 6am the following day.
City of York Council says that additionally, the one way direction of traffic flow in Coppergate will be suspended during the period of the road closure to allow two-way traffic flow in road and the cycleway on the northern side of Coppergate will be suspended for the works period only.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Piccadilly, Fishergate, Tower Street, Clifford Street, Coppergate.
