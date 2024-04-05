'Fiddler on the Roof' is being staged by NETheatre York at Joseph Rowntree Theatre in Haxby Road from April 23-27.

The story follows family man Tevye, his wife Golda and their five daughters.

Tevye believes in his faith and traditions but must cope with the strong-willed actions of his three older daughters who wish to marry for love.

Their story is set against the background of villagers uniting against edict to evict Jews from the village.

Steve Tearle, who directs the NETheatre production and plays Tevye, described it as ‘dream role’.

He said: “You get to go through so many emotions.

“It’s an honour to play this part again, bringing him to life with NETheatre’s amazing cast.

“It’s a fab experience.”

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ opened on Broadway in 1964, winning nine Tony Awards.

The show was later turned into an Oscar-winning film starring Topol as Tevye, reprising the role he had originated on Broadway.

Tickets are available from www.josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk or by calling 019 0450 1935.