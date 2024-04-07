Suzanne Gill’s collection, Vine & Moor, features 10 luxury garments, including tailored skirts, fitted jackets and long line coats.

Each piece is crafted from wool produced in the Hainsworth mill in West Yorkshire.

Hainsworth holds the Royal Warrant and has been creating products for over 237 years.

The mill’s wool has been used for military uniforms, high end interiors, international fashion houses, and now Vine & Moor.

“To bring my collection to life is exciting, and to be able to collaborate with Hainsworth really did take it to a new level. Their wool holds such vibrancy, and it truly brought the collection to life,” Suzanne said.

The collection itself is inspired by the vintage jewellery box that Suzanne recalls seeing on her grandmother’s desk.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Gorgeous shades of amethyst, emerald and ruby make an instant impact, whilst the classic silhouettes mean that these pieces will stand the test of time.”

They added that the collection draws on Suzanne's inspiration while in the heart of Yorkshire and couples it with the “sophistication and classic styles seen in traditional French design”.

Suzanne, who lives in Ampleforth, said: “With every piece, I wanted to create a statement. Be it the elegant velvet cuffs, or the perfectly placed bow that bounces pink light onto your complexion, you should feel very special wearing the clothes. Chic, yet fashionable. Certainly more styled rather than trendy.”

She graduated with a distinction in HNC Millinery from Leeds College of Art in 2010, and in two short years won an international hat award for creativity.

Since then, Suzanne has collaborated with brands such as LK Bennett and quickly gained a national and international client base.

She’s worked within costume design and costume production, alongside focusing on her own fashion brand.

Her first promotional images of the collection were shot in Leeds and York, featuring four Yorkshire models, with project management by York Brand Agency NIMA.

Locations included Lucia Restaurant in Swinegate and Dean Court Hotel in Duncombe Place.

The collection was previewed at No.1 by Guesthouse hotel in Clifton on Thursday (April 4).

Guests were treated to a cocktail on arrival before being shown the full collection and meeting the designer.

Vine & Moor is an online only store, with pop up concepts planned for late 2024.

A spokesperson for the brand said it is committed it is committed to being sustainable so “every single piece is made to order, which means zero waste”.

For more information and to browse the collection visit: www.vineandmoor.co.uk