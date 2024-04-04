Set within York’s famous medieval walls, the 23,091 sq. ft Grade-II listed building at 20 George Hudson Street is home to the likes of First Bus, Jacobs, RotaCloud and Simpson Associates.

Grand Central is due to complete its move from Northern House in Rougier Street at the start of May. The division of Arriva Trains will take up a 2,740 sq. ft second-floor suite with open-plan accommodation, two part-glazed meeting rooms, fitted kitchen and staff areas plus comfort cooling and heating.

Formerly the home of York City Council, the building has been extensively refurbished, retaining many of the original features such as exposed brick walls and steelwork, complemented by modern toilets and kitchen facilities.

Owned by Boultbee Brooks, this established office location provides convenient access to both the main shopping area and railway station, while the Tanner Row multi-storey car park is directly opposite and buses serving Park & Ride sites, the city centre and surrounding areas are available close by.

On-site car parking facilities are also available for residents, while a range of hotels such as The Grand Hotel & Spa, Hampton by Hilton, Park Inn by Radisson, Travelodge and Malmaison are also situated nearby.

Train operator Grand Central runs direct rail routes between the North East, West Yorkshire and London, with six return services a day between York and the capital.

Chris Brandon, Head of Business Development at Grand Central, said: “Grand Central is pleased to be relocating its York head office to 20 George Hudson Street in York.

“We have been based in York since we began operations and the move to George Hudson Street allows us to retain our city centre location, with great local and national transport links whilst better reflecting our current office space requirements.”

The Grand Central agreement follows the recent arrival of Simpson Associates which took up a third-floor suite at 20 George Hudson Street last year, and leaves the complex with only one remaining unit available to be let.

Suite 3A offers contemporary offices, a fitted kitchenette, staff area and showers, while gas and electricity prices are fixed until 2025 and 2027. On-site car parking is also available.

Chris Winn, property asset manager at Boultbee Brooks said: “In Grand Central, we are delighted to welcome yet another major business name to our modern office facility at 20 George Hudson Street.

“Its location in the heart of historic York really does make this a special place to work, with ideal transport connections, high-spec office solutions and also the opportunity for additional on-site car parking to be provided.

“With Grand Central’s arrival, we now have one last suite remaining, offering 2,325 sq. ft of prime office space on the third floor, offering all the amenities you would expect from a modern office space.”

For more information on Suite 3A at 20 George Hudson Street, contact Howard Jenkins Property Consultancy on 01904-707000.