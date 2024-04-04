Firefighters are on the scene battling a fire at a home in North Yorkshire that has spread to the property’s roof.
Four fire crews and an Ariel Ladder Platform are tackling the fire at a semi-detached property in Riccall, near Selby.
Emergency services have been on the scene in Viking Drive since shortly after 3.15pm today (Thursday, April 4).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident is ongoing.
More to follow.
