A WOMAN in York called the fire brigade after putting a jacket potato in the oven - and then being locked out of the room.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the potato was put in the oven on a high temperature.
After switching on the oven the woman left the room, but the door handle broke - leaving her stuck outside and unable to switch off the oven.
READ NEXT:
Fire crews were called to the property in Tudor Road at 10.02am today (April 4). They used a triple extension ladder to get to the kitchen and a screw driver to gain entry to the kitchen.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article