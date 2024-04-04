North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the potato was put in the oven on a high temperature.

After switching on the oven the woman left the room, but the door handle broke - leaving her stuck outside and unable to switch off the oven.

Fire crews were called to the property in Tudor Road at 10.02am today (April 4). They used a triple extension ladder to get to the kitchen and a screw driver to gain entry to the kitchen.