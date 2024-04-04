97-year-old John Avery who lives in the Leeman Road area of York is set to receive his Home Defence Medal tomorrow (April 5) at York's Mansion House with the citation from the Cabinet Office noting the medal is awarded for bravery on the Home Front.

Johnn's medal citation (Image: Supplied)

John, known to his friends as Jack, was born in Newcastle Upon Tyne and has lived in York for the past 75 years. He service as a Civil Defence Messenger in Newcastle included many duties.

John Avery in 1946 (Image: Supplied)

He said: "I remember the Newcastle Blitz and taking crates of drink to the fire fighters. We climbed over the hoses and debris while they fought the fires to make sure they got bottles of drink. We didn't think of the danger, we just knew the fire fighters needed drinks to keep going."

John signed up to join the Royal Navy at 19 but was conscripted as a Bevin Boy to go and work in the coal mines instead.

His son, Trevor 64, said his dad, whose own father fought in both World Wars, appealed the decision, but to no avail.

John with son, Trevor, and daugter, Angela (Image: Supplied)

"I carried on in the Civil Defence Messenger Service all the way through my Bevin Boy time," said John.

"The pits were very dangerous and I had a near fatal accident when some tubs of coal derailed and I ended underneath them in the smallest gap. How I escaped being killed I'll never know."

The Bevin Boys finally received official recognition recently but have never received a medal despite the being a conscripted service.

John Avery, rear centre, with fellow Bevin Boy miners at a reunion (Image: Supplied)

Trevor said it wasn't until recently that the family realised that his dad could get a medal.

"This medal is not just for me but for all those who served on the Home Front and were never recognised. I think of all those who were killed during the bombings on the Home Front, especially the firefighters, and just count my blessings I have had such a long and happy life. I had friends who went to war and were killed and I remember them all. So sad," said John.

After the war John moved to York for work in about 1950 and he worked on the railways before working for Rowntree’s for more than 35 years.

He married his wife, Brenda, who was from York and died ten years ago and the couple had a daughter, Angela, 67, who also lives in the Leeman Road area and Trevor who lives in Sedbergh. Today he is a grandfather and great grandad.

The medal will be presented by York Central MP Racheal Maskell who helped John to receive his award.

John, front centre, with some a his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren (Image: Supplied)