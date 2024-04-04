A MAN hunt is underway for a North Yorkshire man, who’s wanted in connection to assault.
North Yorkshire Police say that the alleged assault happened at an address in Staithes, on March 13.
Huw Owen, 40, is believed to have links to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough and Wales.
READ NEXT:
The police added that officers have already started carrying out checks at known locations, and will continue to do so.
Those who see him, or know where he is, are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting quoting job number 12240045582.
Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously, via phone or their website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article