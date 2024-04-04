North Yorkshire Police say that the alleged assault happened at an address in Staithes, on March 13.

Huw Owen, 40, is believed to have links to Staithes, Whitby, Scarborough and Wales.

The police added that officers have already started carrying out checks at known locations, and will continue to do so.

Those who see him, or know where he is, are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police immediately - either call 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting quoting job number 12240045582.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously, via phone or their website.