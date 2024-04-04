Cedar Court in Park Parade is opening the doors to Amber’s at a grand celebration launch event on Tuesday April 16.

The celebration is hosted in partnership with Harrogate Business Improvement District and Harrogate Chamber of Commerce.

Guests will be invited to sample drinks and canapés from the new Yorkshire and British inspired menu and take a tour of the new restaurant, which includes a private dining and entertaining space, the Imaginarium, and refreshed 250-capacity banqueting venue which will be known as The Queen Suite with a capacity 250 people.

Ambers restaurant is inspired by the spirit of Lady Amber Fitzwillian, a fictional character, who ran a famous salon from the hotel in the early 20th Century.

It promises high-quality dining to hotel guests and local Harrogate residents alike, with a new entertainment space for both large and small events such as dinners, celebrations and weddings.

The new restaurant is the final piece of a major renovation of the hotel, that has taken a year to deliver.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director, Cedar Court said: “It is fantastic to finally be able to share our brand-new restaurant, Amber’s, with guests, visitors and members of the local community after months of hard work behind the scenes and I am so proud of our team who have worked incredibly hard to make our vision a reality.

“We have invested £500,000 to create a new high-quality dining destination at our flagship hotel, as Harrogate is huge part of Cedar Court’s heritage and reflects our commitment to the town and the wider region. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our event on Tuesday 16 April to showcase what we have been working on, celebrate and make connections!”

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager, Cedar Court said: “It has been incredibly exciting working on this project with our amazing team, local suppliers and industry experts to develop something new and exciting at Cedar Court Harrogate.

"Amber’s is going to bring a stylish and high-quality dining experience and we have been carefully preparing for our launch – from the décor, to the dishes, to the service, no detail has been spared and we can’t wait to see what our hotel guests and Harrogate residents think and celebrate together at our launch event Tuesday 16 April!”

The hotel is part of Yorkshire’s largest independent hotel group, Cedar Court Hotels, which attracts 500,000 visitors to its four hotels across Yorkshire. The hotel group has continued to invest £3.2 million into its portfolio, despite continued pressure on the hospitality industry to ensure it remains a key part of the local visitor economy.

The launch event is from 6pm to 7.45pm. All local residents and businesses are invited. For more information and to register your interest about the opening, go to: https://www.cedarcourthotels.co.uk/RSVP_Launch