This summer the Minster is to host a series of organ concertos on Thursday evenings from July 18 to August 29, beginning at 7pm each evening.

The recitals will feature well known classic compositions as well as exciting contemporary pieces that showcase the drama and poetry of the Minster’s Grand Organ.

The series, which will open with a performance from the Queen’s Medal for Music recipient Thomas Trotter, will feature a variety of iconic musicians for six spectacular nights of organ music.

READ MORE:

To mark the 10th anniversary of Interstellar’s release, featured organist Roger Sayer will be concluding the series at the Minster.

Whilst working as director of music at Temple Church London, he was selected by Zimmer to create the prominent organ role on the film’s soundtrack and plans to share his experience working on the iconic soundtrack before playing his own version for listeners.

After performing around the world, he has achieved international exclaim with one listener saying: “If Hans Zimmer is the heart of Interstellar, then you, sir, are its soul.”

Roger then plans to perform other space-related music, including movements from Holst’s The Planets.

The concert will take place on Thursday, August 29 at 7pm in York Minster’s Nave. Each ticket includes a free souvenir programme, available to collect inside the building on the night of the performance. Tickets for the concert are available now at a cost of £15, with a concession ticket for under-27s priced at £7.50 from the Minster’s website.