Aslef members at LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express will walk out on Saturday (April 6).

On Friday (April 5) members of the drivers’ union will walk out at other rail companies across the UK – including CrossCountry whose services run from York to cities including Birmingham and Bristol. CrossCountry said none of its services will run on Friday.

During Saturday’s strike passengers are being warned of major disruption as some services grind to a halt.

No services will run by TransPennine Express, whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough and Northern, which operates trains between York and Leeds.

York-based LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said it would run 25 per cent of its usual timetable and urged customers to plan ahead.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said the union had called for talks after announcing renewed mandates for industrial action, highlighting that train drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

He said: “Our members voted overwhelmingly, yet again, for strike action.

“Those votes show a clear rejection by train drivers of the ridiculous offer put to us in April last year by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which knew that offer would be rejected because a land grab for all the terms and conditions we have negotiated over the years would never be accepted by our members.”

A RDG spokesperson said: “We are sorry that this round of strikes called by the Aslef leadership risks disrupting journeys.

“While we are doing all we can to keep trains running and we will work with our industry partners to keep as many trains running as possible, unfortunately there will be reduced services between Thursday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 9.

“Our advice is to check before you travel and follow the latest travel information.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson added: “Aslef is the only rail union continuing to strike, targeting passengers and preventing their own members from voting on the pay offer that remains on the table.

“Having resolved disputes with all other rail unions, the Transport Secretary and rail minister have ensured that a pay offer is on the table – taking train drivers’ average salaries from £60,000 up to £65,000.”

LNER drivers to walk out again this month in separate pay row

Meanwhile, LNER train drivers will strike on Saturday, April 20, over a separate issue to the national pay dispute.

Aslef members at the company will also ban overtime from Friday, April 19, to Sunday, 21.

The union said LNER is failing to adhere to agreements.

LNER said it is focused on “minimising disruption to customers” and “continue to encourage” Aslef to work with them to find a way to end the dispute.