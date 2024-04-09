Pub letting agents, Star Pubs, says it is looking for a new licensee to take over The Angel Hotel in Easingwold.

Speaking on the opportunity, Star Pubs said: "It’s a lovely looking pub with character and charm in good decorative order in a prominent position on the edge of the market in the town.

"It has been a thriving pub in the past and has all the makings of a great quality local."

Inside The Angel Hotel (Image: Star Pubs)

The pub has a bar and dining area inside, with a commercial kitchen and a flat for the licensee. It also has outdoor seating for alfresco eating and drinking.

The Angel Hotel, Easingwold (Image: Star Pubs)

Twelve miles from York, Star Pubs estimates an annual turnover of £464,124 for prospective publicans - with an annual rent fee of £31,769.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Star Pubs & Bars’ recruitment team on 08085 949596.