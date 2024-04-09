A "THRIVING" pub in a North Yorkshire town is looking for new management.
Pub letting agents, Star Pubs, says it is looking for a new licensee to take over The Angel Hotel in Easingwold.
Speaking on the opportunity, Star Pubs said: "It’s a lovely looking pub with character and charm in good decorative order in a prominent position on the edge of the market in the town.
"It has been a thriving pub in the past and has all the makings of a great quality local."
READ NEXT:
- New gelato shop Amorino is coming to York with work underway
- York: Menfulness wins gold at the charity film awards
- Top York restaurant receives one star food hygiene rating
The pub has a bar and dining area inside, with a commercial kitchen and a flat for the licensee. It also has outdoor seating for alfresco eating and drinking.
Twelve miles from York, Star Pubs estimates an annual turnover of £464,124 for prospective publicans - with an annual rent fee of £31,769.
Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Star Pubs & Bars’ recruitment team on 08085 949596.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here