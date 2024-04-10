MP for York Outer, Julian Sturdy, met with doctors, nurses and staff at Clifton Park Hospital.

Clifton Park Hospital is part of Ramsay Health Care UK, an independent healthcare provider which operates 34 hospitals across the country.

Clifton Park Hospital provides healthcare for NHS patients, as well as those using private healthcare insurance or those who choose to self-fund their care.

During his visit, Mr Sturdy learned of the relationship between the hospital and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "The relationship aims improve the provision of services to the wider health community, including reducing both surgical and diagnostic NHS waiting times."

During his time at the hospital, Mr Sturdy visited the 24-bed inpatient ward, theatre suite and ambulatory care unit.

Mr Sturdy said: "As ever, it was fantastic to meet the dedicated teams at Clifton Park Hospital who are working alongside the NHS to help drive down waiting lists for the fourth consecutive month.

"I was interested to hear the full range of tests and scans that they offer with capacity to see more patients. I will be writing to the ICB to ensure that patients on waiting lists are offered treatment at Clifton Park Hospital as part of their NHS care."