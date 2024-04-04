They are using light-based technology to detect protein levels in the blood of patients which are linked to the illness.

The researchers are also developing a handheld device which can give a result within seconds using a simple finger-prick test.

The project is funded by the Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

It could mean the illness is discovered 15-20 years before symptoms appear.

Dr Steven Quinn from the University’s School of Physics, Engineering and Technology says the project is in its early stages, but it could deliver rapid diagnosis “without the need for invasive and costly hospital procedures.”

By identifying changes in blood protein, it could also be used to monitor those receiving treatment of Alzheimer’s.

The technology uses light beams on the surface of a sensor covered with chemicals, which can measure changes in the light when the proteins linked to Alzheimer’s are present.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia and the number of people living with the disease globally is forecast to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050.

New treatments could make Alzheimer’s a manageable condition, with the testing the university is developing as cheap and easy as a Covid test.

Dr Richard Oakley, Associate Director for Research and Innovation at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, but a third of people living with the condition don’t have a diagnosis. This means they are missing out on being able to access much-needed care and support, as well as potential new treatments coming down the line.”

Sheona Scales, Director of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK said, “Finding better ways to diagnose people who have symptoms of dementia is crucial, as only two out of three people in the UK with the condition ever receive a formal diagnosis. Diagnosing people earlier will be even more critical now that new treatments are emerging that are effective for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

“We’ve seen some fantastic progress in the development of diagnostic blood tests for Alzheimer’s over the last few months. Although this study is at an early stage, it’s adding to a growing body of evidence that blood tests could be a more accurate and quicker way to diagnose people than using standard diagnostic tests.

“So far, no blood tests have been validated for use in the UK. But that’s set to change. In collaboration with our partners, Alzheimer’s Research UK is in the process of funding research that will provide the NHS with the evidence needed to move forward with blood tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.”