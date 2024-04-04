Two of the sculptures, which are to be auctioned off for charity, were left needing repairs after being found with large cracks across their bodies.

The sculptures that have been damaged are in the Eye of York and St Sampson’s square.

It comes after two other Snooks – in the Coppergate Centre and Parliament Street – were vandalised last month.

The sculptures are part of a trail of 21 characters organised by Make It York which is working with its charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice.

Make It York said both Snooks will be temporarily removed to be repaired off site before returned to their original sites.

A spokesperson for the organisation said the Snook in the Eye of York – named The Iron Snook and sponsored by York BID – was damaged in the late evening of Tuesday (April 2). The sculpture was designed by artist Leonie Briggs.

The Iron Snook in the Eye of York with temporary repairs after it was vandalised (Image: Make It York)

They said CCTV footage captured a group of five people "rocking the sculpture back and forth and eventually to the ground, causing significant damage".

The spokesperson said the Snook in St Sampson’s Square – named Yorky Roasty Snooky and sponsored by The York Roast Co – was vandalised in the late evening of Wednesday (April 3). It was designed by Norse Sky and Gemma Wood.

They added that the damage has been reported to North Yorkshire Police.

The Yorky Roasty Snooky sculpture in St Sampson's Square after being damaged (Image: Make It York)

Make It York's managing director Sarah Loftus said: "We are deeply saddened by these acts of vandalism.

“Defacement is not only an act of vandalism but an assault on our city’s culture and the good cause of the project long term.”

Laura Ramirez, marketing manager at The York Roast Co, added: "It's saddening to see our gold Yorky Roasty suffer damage.

The Yorky Roasty Snooky sculpture in St Sampson's Square when it was first installed (Image: Make It York)

“We put all our heart into bringing joy and magic to York with the talented artist Gemma Wood. Let's remember the importance of preserving our Snooks, which not only hold a special place in our city's heart but support St Leonard’s Hospice."

Read next:

After the trail has ended on Thursday, April 25, the sculptures will be auctioned at York Barbican in May to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice and the York Creates Fund, a micro-fund that supports cultural and creative activity in the city.

The Iron Snook in the Eye of York when it was first installed (Image: Make It York)

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, said the “senseless act of vandalism” could mean there are fewer sculptures to be sold at the charity auction.

“The Snooks trail is a fun and creative way for residents and visitors to explore the city, but it’s also a way for St Leonard’s Hospice to raise the vital funds we need as a charity,” he said.

Picnic benches also targeted by vandals, says Make It York

Make It York said picnic benches provided by York BID in the city centre were also targeted by vandals.

“These benches provide residents and visitors vibrant and lively social areas to bring people together,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

Millie Douce, marketing and communications executive at York BID, added: “York has a proud heritage and an enriching cultural scene, with no place for such inconsiderate behaviour.

“We hope residents and visitors to the city continue to enjoy the Snook Trail and picnic benches during the warmer spring months and support the incredible work of St Leonard’s Hospice.”