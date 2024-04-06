A wild swimming and wellbeing site (which you can also camp at) in North Yorkshire is one of the UK’s best places to visit to indulge in a pop-up sauna, according to The Guardian.

Pool Bridge Farm in York featured on the top 10 list, but what makes it one of the ideal places to take a dip? Let’s find out.

Why does Pool Bridge Farm have one of the UK’s best pop-up saunas?





The publisher explained: “Open-water swimmers will never want to leave Pool Bridge Farm, where there are three mirror-like lakes to paddle in as well as two wood-clad saunas, once old shepherd’s huts now lovingly restored, waiting on their banks.

“Winter weather needn’t stop the splashy fun, either: swim under the farm’s strings of festoon lights on dark early mornings and frosty winter nights.

“Bring your tent in warmer weather – there’s a six-acre campsite lined with ancient oak trees on site, great for gazing up at this corner of Yorkshire’s dark skies from your sleeping bag.”

The site has also been highly praised for its facilities on Google and currently has a 4.7/5 rating out of 390 reviews.

A regular visitor commented: “Wonderful in every way. Just the most friendly bunch of people, by which I mean the owners and the other swimmers. The facilities are basic and rustic but this all adds to the charm. It is simple and beautiful.

“And what can I say about the magic of the water and surroundings? The are no words. It’s an absolute haven for me and now also many of my friends and I cannot thank the owners enough for sharing it with us and for changing it for a fishing venue to a wild swimming spot. I cannot imagine my life without this place now.

“I have been visiting regularly (a few times per week) for over 2 years now and I am just totally in love. Thank you.”

Another added: “Enjoy swim in all 3 lakes. Hidden gym near York designer outlet. Food in cafe was nice, will pop in again. Good customer service, book swim by mistake and the owner refunded promptly. Best open water swimming venue when I am near York or Leeds.”

Pool Bridge Farm is located at Wheldrake Lane, York, YO19 4SQ.