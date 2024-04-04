The bright orange Apollo Radar mountain bike was snatched from Burdyke Avenue in Clifton at 4.30pm on Thursday, March 28.

North Yorkshire Police said the suspect is known to have ridden off towards Clifton Backies.

“He is described as a white male, of slim build, aged about 17 to 20 years old, with short dark hair and large ears,” added a force spokesperson.

“He was wearing a dark puffa-style jacket and black jogging bottoms with a thick white stripe on the upper thigh area.”

Police urge anyone with CCTV or video doorbell footage of the suspect to get in touch.

Anyone with information should email fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240054462 when passing on information.