YORK is preparing for a weekend of high temperatures and heavy rain as Storm Kathleen hits the country.
The Met Office said today (Thursday, April 4) that Storm Kathleen, the eleventh named storm of the season, is set to bring 70mph winds to the west coast of England and Northern Ireland.
Weather warnings for snow have been issued for Scotland.
However, York is bracing for its hottest day of the year so far.
On Saturday, April 6, some heavy rain in the early hours is set to be followed by highs of 20C - according to the Met Office. The day is also expected to bring a high pollen count.
Into Sunday, despite clear conditions early on - "heavy" showers are expected to begin at 1pm, and continue until at least 4pm.
Early predictions from the Environment Agency state that the Viking recorder is set to hit around 2.5 metres above normal range on Saturday - which means some low lying land could be flooded.
