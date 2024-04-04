Over 100 golfers are expected to take part in a charity golf day in York.
The Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick, is holding his charity golf day on Friday, April 19, at Pike Hills Golf Course, next to Askham Bog.
It usually attracts around 200 golfers while supporting the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities – this year the York Women’s Counselling Service and The Snappy Trust.
This year marks 17 years of the annual competition.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The Lord Mayor's charity golf day has become a most popular event having raised so much money over the last 17 years for various local charities nominated by the Lord Mayor.
“Pike Hills Golf Club is very proud to host this annual tournament and welcome golfers to come and experience a great day supporting wonderful causes.”
There are still tee-times available. Anyone who wants to enter a team should email: Lmyorkgolf@gmail.com
