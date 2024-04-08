Horticulturists from Johnsons Nurseries have pledged to each embark on the feat this April - otherwise known as Move More April - in aid of Kidney Research UK.

Kidney Research UK is the largest kidney research charity in the UK that funds research into the prevention, treatment and management of kidney disease. Transport manager at Johnsons Nurseries, Matt Campey, was diagnosed with kidney disease when he was just two years old.

Matt said: "Kidney Research UK has provided new treatments and trials which have helped me be able to live as normal a life as possible."

Founded over 100 years ago, Johnsons Nurseries is a three-generation family business that supplies plants, trees and shrubs to landscaping projects and garden centres across the nation.

Notable projects include Grantley Hall in Ripon, Thorpe Park in Leeds, and Blenheim Palace Holiday Park in Oxfordshire.

Those who wish to donate to the fundraiser, can do so via the link here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/johnsons-nurseries-1710944102166.