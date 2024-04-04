Creative community space Spark:York, in Piccadilly, is hoping for warm weather as it plans to remove its canvas rooftop from Friday, April 12.

It also plans to install electric neon lights and mirror balls to create a “fun and lively” atmosphere.

On the opening night there will be fitness classes, magic performances, a face painting session and even a silent disco.

Spark:York during a previous summer as it plans to relaunch next week (Image: Wojciech Sukiennik)

Saturday (April 13) will be filled with circus activities presented by the students of York Circus Society, personalised caricature art, a vintage clothing pop-up by ex-Spark trader Garba Sutra, and sweet treats from Doe Bakehouse, who will also be on site the following day.

Additionally, a lively games room will be available for all to enjoy, with ping pong, board games and more.

A Spark spokesperson said Sunday (April 14) will offer a relaxing atmosphere with free hair braiding and tarot readings.

“The 'Raise The Roof' relaunch party is a token of appreciation to the community for their unwavering support and a celebration of the upcoming summer season,” they added.

“Spark is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the venue for a weekend brimming with creativity, fun, and community spirit.”

For more information and updates visit Spark’s website or social media channels.