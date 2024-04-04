Auctioneer Derek Matthewson from TV show Bangers and Cash, was in York this morning (April 4) at the Eye of York York next to Clifford's Tower to promote an auction that gives everyone a chance to own your favourite Snook.

Derek Matthewson from TV show Bangers and Cash, was in York this morning at the Eye of York York next to Clifford's Tower (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Each one of the 21 unique four and a half foot characters which have been decorated by talented artists to create its own identity and style, will be auctioned off in May. People and businesses from all over the world can bid for the unique sculptures and raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice.

Derek drove his favourite Bentley car around the Snook Trail to highlight the forthcoming auction.

Derek in his Bentley at the Eye of York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

He said: "When I got the call I didn't know what the Snooks were all about, and I'm still a little bit unsure, but I'm looking forward to it. I think the Snooks are great and the kids absolutely love the trail. If it raises a good few quid for St Leonard's and the York Creates Fund I'm pleased to do it.

"The Snooks are an unknown quantity so I'm quite optimistic so we could end up with as much as £3,000 each, but let's see how it goes on the day. "

The auction on Thursday, May 9 at York Barbican will be streamed live and hosted by Derek with doors open 6.45pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets cost £5 to enter or join online via a free live-streamed auction.

The auction is being held at York Barbican All 21 Snooks will have appeared on the York character trail during March and April.

The Snooks are the brainchild of artist Sian Ellis, in collaboration with Make it York and St Leonard’s Hospice and all the money raised from the auction will be split between St Leonard’s and the York Creates Fund.

One of the Snooks on display in King's Cross (Image: Make it York)

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s, said: “The more money we raise through the auction the more local people it helps us to care for. Working with Derek is a great opportunity to remind people of what we do, looking after people throughout North Yorkshire down to Selby in the south, Pocklington in the east and Ryedale in the North.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York said: “It’s absolutely brilliant getting Derek as I'm a massive fan and he's based in North Yorkshire.

"Add to that that people know him and that should get a lot more people interested in the auction."

For more information about the Snooks and a full list of the sculptures and locations visit: visityork.org

Derek Matthewson in action (Image: Supplied)