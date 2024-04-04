After the success of the inaugural event last year, Harrogate BID is staging the celebration again at the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 18th from 10am.

From prom dresses to race day outfits, the 2024 catwalk will feature new categories alongside favourites from last year including wedding attire, activewear and the summer season.

But, as well as the catwalk, stage and big screen at the centre of the show, shops in the town will offer pop-up unique experiences to attract the fashion conscious.

READ MORE:

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “During the 2023 Harrogate Celebration of Fashion, 19,000 people walked through the Piazza area - which saw many retailers showcasing garments on stage actually sell out of what was on display.

“This event not only provides a fantastic day out for all the family, but delivers a clear return on investment to our members.”

The BID team is working with retailers to encourage shoppers into stores and invigorate the high street.

Businesses taking part so far this year include Morgan Clare, Sophie Likes, Elite Bridal, Molton Brown, Primark and LK Bennett.

Businesses, influencers or sponsors looking to get involved should email info@harrogatebid.co.uk