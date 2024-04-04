Courtney Dobson will run the London Marathon in April to raise money for the Christie Charity which has helped her dad Darren Walker.

Darren, 57, who lives in Hebden Bridge, was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) – a rare cancer that begins in your appendix as a small growth – in 2021.

He is currently in palliative care, having had chemotherapy and stomach drain treatment

Courtney decided to raise awareness of the cancer while he was undergoing treatment at the Christie hospital in Manchester.

Read next:

The 31-year-old from Bubwith, near Selby, last year raised £14,000 for the Christie Charity by completing the 96-mile West Highland Way walk in Scotland with her dad Darren and aunt Joanne Draper.

She said: “I wanted to push myself like my dad does every single day. My husband, Matt and my friends Courtney and Justine have been amazing with their support and motivation, as well as my friend Jamie, who has been running with me and pushing me through those miles!

“The Christie hospital has literally been a life support for us. They have done some amazing work with my dad, helped him through the tough times and picked him up. We couldn’t thank them enough as he wouldn’t be here right now without them.”

To support Courtney, visit her fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Courtney-Jackson3