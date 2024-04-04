York Open Studios 2024 returns on Saturdays and Sundays April 13 -14 and April 20-21 from 10am to 5pm.

The popular event, now in its 23rd year, brings together artists who live or work within a 10 mile radius of the city.

Many new artists will also welcome visitors to their work spaces to show and sell their art, as well as regular artists who look forward to showing new work.

The displays will include traditional and contemporary painting and print, illustration, drawing and ceramics, glass and sculpture, jewellery, textiles, mixed media and photography.

New artists this year include ceramist Patricia Qua, an Argentinian born Korean artists who began her creative journey in New York, ahead of moving to London’s acclaimed Royal College of Art. Patricia brings her background in print and graphics to her one-off porcelain or stoneware ceramics with her love of vibrant colours. Patricia has already exhibited at the London Design Festival and been part of the Hepworth Wakefield Ceramics Fair.

Michael Hasan Reda is also new to York Open Studios. An oil painter originally from Birmingham, he finds inspiration and joy in the natural and built environment. He studied the techniques of the late 19th century Impressionists and Tonalists, creating works with expressive brushstrokes and confident tone and colour.

Jeweller Hannah Weston is part bench trained, part self-taught, Hannah has been stringing beads together since she was a child. A former science teacher, she turned her hobby into a full-time job after attending classes and moving to creating pieces in silver and gold. Thoughtfully designed, her work is designed to bring a ‘little joy into the everyday’.

Christine Storrs, committee chair said: “I know all the artists have been working incredibly hard to ensure they have the best of their collections available to see and buy, and the best way to showcase their skills to their visitors. It’s a sneak peek behind the scenes to marvel at their practices and expertise, as well as a chance to start your own collection.

“We are blessed with regular artists and new to bring the best of art to our weekends. Doing this in York? York is the best place to enjoy spring in the city with a good dose of art to warm the heart.”

And if you can’t wait, York Open Studios is hosting a taster exhibition this coming Saturday and Sunday (April 6-7) from 10am to 5pm at the Hospitium, York Museum Gardens.

Visit the website for more information www.yorkopenstudios.co.uk and access the interactive map York Open Studios interactive map. Alternatively, a free printed directory is available from various tourist hubs and artist locations throughout the city of York and the wider city region.