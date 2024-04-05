As The Press reported, the Friends of Severus Hill say momentum for their bid to buy the tiny green oasis - with roots in the last ice age - near the water tower just off Bouthwaite Drive is "building quickly".

But they have until June to raise the needed asking price of just under £170,000 to save the hill which has been reclaimed by nature and is home to a wealth of wild plant and animal species.

Severus Hill in Holgate, York (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

Campaigners have received a legacy bid of £10,000 from Joan Wells and her brother-in-law Roy Boyson who died last year aged 100 and 97. They were close friends who shared a passion for nature and wildlife.

“Both left behind a strong desire for us as their family to improve the natural world and therefore this donation is being made in both their memories,” a family spokesperson said.

Joan Wells and her brother in law Roy Boyson who died last year at the ages of 100 and 97 (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

“As a legacy of their passions to see the natural world flourish around them.

“Joan and Roy were great friends and shared a love for walking, poetry and art.

Historic photo of the water tower at Severus Hill, York (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

“Their conversations and creative collaborations would always end up at their shared love for nature and wildlife.

“In the beauty of the seasons they both found security, direction and peace that served them into their long lives. We miss them both."

Severus Hill's history

Plans to build 43 new homes on the land, which has been fenced off for decades, were rejected in 2017 because of the impact on people already living in the area – as well as on views of the Minster and on wildlife on the wooded hillside.

The old water tower at Severus Hill (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

It was then due to be sold off by Auction House in October last year, with a guide price of £95,000.

But owners Keyland – a sister company of Yorkshire Water – agreed to pause the sale until June this year to give the Friends a chance to put together a community bid.

Campaigners fear the land could be used for development if they do not buy it.

The Friends of Severus Hill say the hill has its roots in the last ice age.

It has connections to the Roman emperor Septimius Severus, the World War II blitz, and Victorian-era excursions, they add.

Severus Hill has become a haven for wildlife (Image: Friends of Severus Hill)

The hill is believed to have been named by the Victorians. The legend goes that the Roman emperor Septimius Severus, who died in York in 211 AD, may have been cremated in huge funeral pyre there.

Friends of Severus Hill have set up a Crowdfunder page to help raise money for their campaign which can be viewed online from Friday morning (April 5) at: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/severushill