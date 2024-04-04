Kirkby Overblow, situated between Wetherby and Harrogate was just one of the 48 villages to appear on the newly published 2024 list, offering “big family homes” and “good pubs”.

Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills told the publisher that property search criteria have “shifted” in the past 18 months due to factors such as workers returning to offices after the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our latest research indicates that proximity to a train station, place of work and family has become much more important for those searching for a new home – particularly as individuals are more likely to be commuting to the office multiple times a week.

“While still important to some now, pandemic buyer wish lists favoured proximity to parks, shops, and local pubs and restaurants.

“Exactly what village characteristics are classed as essential will vary from buyer to buyer, but we know that access to education, attractive surroundings and connectivity is a decent definition of a ‘have it all’ village.”

The data published by Telegraph Money has revealed “the most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal” – see the full list here.

What did The Telegraph and Savills say about Kirkby Overblow?





Kirkby Overblow currently has an average house price of £762,566, according to the new research and has good access to other nearby villages.

Tips for first-time buyers

Ed Stoyle of Savills said the average price is dragged up by the big family homes in this village.

He commented: “It [Kirkby Overblow] has all the things that define a village, such as good pubs.”

Recommended reading:

Looking for a one to visit? Ed recommended the Shoulder of Mutton, which has a current Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 out of 332 reviews.

A recent customer posted: "The atmosphere was friendly, the service excellent and the food outstanding., a place to relax, eat well and enjoy."

“For these pubs to work they must have a drinking bar for the locals, as well as a great family restaurant offering,” The Telegraph added.

Ed concluded: “It [Kirkby Overblow] has a school and a quiet road that just leads to more villages.”