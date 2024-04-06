A COUPLE from York are celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary in a local care home.
Reginald and Adrianne Gilmore first met at a party, which Mrs Gilmore claimed she was only invited to because she had a car. The couple hit it off immediately.
They were married in Upholland Parish Church, near Wigan, on March 3 in 1967.
READ NEXT:
- York: Menfulness wins gold at the charity film awards
- New gelato shop Amorino is coming to York with work underway
Reginald and Adrianne said: "We believe that a secret to a long and happy marriage is to love each other unconditionally."
The couple now live in Mossdale Residence care home in Burnholme.
Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One Mossdale Residence, added: “Happy sixty-second wedding anniversary to Reginald and Adrianne, from all of us at Mossdale Residence. We are so happy to have celebrated such a special day with you both.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel