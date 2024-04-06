Reginald and Adrianne Gilmore first met at a party, which Mrs Gilmore claimed she was only invited to because she had a car. The couple hit it off immediately.

They were married in Upholland Parish Church, near Wigan, on March 3 in 1967.

Reginald and Adrianne said: "We believe that a secret to a long and happy marriage is to love each other unconditionally."

The couple now live in Mossdale Residence care home in Burnholme.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One Mossdale Residence, added: “Happy sixty-second wedding anniversary to Reginald and Adrianne, from all of us at Mossdale Residence. We are so happy to have celebrated such a special day with you both.”