As The Press reported earlier today, the A170 Hungate had been closed in Thornton-le-Dale after a crash late last night (April 3).

The road was closed both from Whitby Gate to the A169 Kirkham Lane Pickering turn off.

It had been ongoing since about 11pm last night and drivers were being asked to avoid the scene, but the road had reopened by 8am today.

A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on A170, Thornton Road near Pickering.

"It happened at approximately 10.13pm on (April 3) and involved a grey VW Tiguan and a maroon Nissan Qashqai.

"Sadly, the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 76-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the VW Tiguan were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."

Please email Isaac.Carter@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can assist.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Isaac Carter.

Please quote reference 12240058273 when passing on information.