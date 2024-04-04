AN urgent appeal has been issued for help to find a missing girl last seen on a York bus.
Humberside Police say missing Ruby was last seen leaving York city centre on the 22.26 No6 bus.
A police spokesman said: “She is described as 5ft10, stocky with blonde hair.
“She’s wearing a black jacket and a green tracksuit. If you can help please call 101 quoting log 14 of 04/04/24.”
