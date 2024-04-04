The A170 Hungate is closed in Thornton-le-Dale after a crash late last night (April 3).

The road is closed both from Whitby Gate to the A169 Kirkham Lane Pickering turn off.

It’s been ongoing since about 11pm last night and drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are attending a serious collision on the A170 between Pickering and Thornton-le-Dale.

“The road is closed in both directions, and will remain closed for some time.

“Please avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.”

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.22pm.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside responded to a report of a two vehicle crash.

“Crews assisted in administering first aid. Crews made the vehicles safe and left the incident in the hands of the police.”

More to follow.