An engineer was left needing hospital treatment after a fire at a bottling plant in North Yorkshire.
Three fire crews and an ariel ladder platform were called to the scene in High Street, Tadcaster, shortly after 9am today (Wednesday, April 3).
The fire was caused by an engineer drilling through a live wire, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “The fire was contained to the unit and out on arrival of fire crews.
“The fire caused light smoke logging.
“Crews carried out an inspection and provided first aid to the engineer, who was then taken to hospital via road ambulance for further treatment for electrical burns to their hands.
“Crews used a thermal imaging camera and a first aid pack at the incident.”
