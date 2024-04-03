North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were called to an incident in Stillington, at 3.38pm today (April 3).

The crews, from Acomb and Boroughbridge, came to the scene - where an Audi A1 and Ford Fiesta had crashed.

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The woman driver of the Audi A1 was out on arrival and uninjured.

"Two women in their 30s, assisted from the Ford Fiesta, walking wounded and taken to hospital via road ambulance, suffering chest and foot pains."