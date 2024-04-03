Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Salton, near Kirby Misperton, shortly before 3pm today (Wednesday, April 3).

The fire was confined to the tractor and damaged the vehicle but did not affect the barn or the livestock, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A service spokesperson added: “The owners extinguished the fire using buckets of water prior to fire service arrival, and the crews damped down using a hose reel jet.

“The cause of the fire was an electrical fault.”